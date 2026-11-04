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King Cup
team-logoAl Jabalain
team-logoAl Ittihad
Book Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad Tickets
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How to get Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
King Cup
Al Jabalain
Al Ittihad

Al Jabalain take on Al Ittihad in the King Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The King’s Cup heats up as Al Jabalain host Saudi giants Al Ittihad in the Round of 16 at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musaed Stadium in Ha'il. Knockout football always brings high drama, and this clash pits a determined home side against one of the Kingdom's most decorated powerhouses.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

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When is Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad King Cup kick-off?

Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad is a King's Cup fixture scheduled to take place at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

crest
King Cup - 1/8

Where to buy Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup fixtures are sold primarily through official Saudi sports ticketing platforms such as Webook and designated host club box office portals. Supporters should check these platforms first during pre-sale and general sale phases to secure direct admission at face value.

The key match details include:

  • Match: Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad
  • Competition: King’s Cup Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, 30 November 2026
  • Kick-off: 16:25 Saudi Time
  • Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musaed Stadium, Ha'il, Saudi Arabia

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Using alternative platforms gives supporters a dependable route to find the cheapest ticket when official allocations sell out.

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How much are Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 30 SAR to 50 SAR for standard general admission entry, making the early rounds of the King’s Cup very accessible for attending fans.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 80 SAR, giving supporters an alternative route to grab the cheapest ticket available if official allocations are exhausted.

Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad TicketsBuy now

Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad Form

Al Jabalain have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches in the King's Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq, and they also recorded a 3-1 victory over the same opponents earlier in the dataset. Their two defeats came against Al Fateh FC, including a 1-2 loss, and a 1-1 draw against Al-Raed that was recorded as a loss on penalties. Across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded four.

Al Ittihad have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-4 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite. Before that, they beat Al Diriyah 2-0 and Al-Ettifaq 4-1 in the Saudi Pro League, and won 2-1 away at Neftchi Fargona in continental play. They drew 1-1 with Abha in the league. Across the five matches, Al Ittihad scored nine goals and conceded seven.

ALJ

ALJ - Form

ALF
W2-0
ALI
W3-1
ALR
L1-1
ALF
L1-2
ALI
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ITT

ITT - Form

ALI
W1-4
DIR
W2-0
NEF
W1-2
ABH
D1-1
ALA
L1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Jabalain vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Al Jabalain and Al Ittihad is currently available for the last five meetings. Further details will be added when records are confirmed.

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