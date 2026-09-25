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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Ittihad
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoAl Diriyah
Book Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Tickets
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How to get Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League

Al Ittihad take on Al Diriyah in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Ittihad take on Al Diriyah on Friday, October 23, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

This game forms part of Matchday 11 during the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League regular season. The fixture serves as a key domestic matchup, with Al-Ittihad looking to leverage home advantage before heading to the return fixture in Riyadh later in the season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah takes place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. on Friday, October 23, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets?

Official and secondary options exist to purchase tickets for the Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah:

1. Official Direct Channels

  • Official Al-Ittihad Ticketing Portal: Tickets are sold directly through the official Al-Ittihad ticketing platform (tickets.ittihadclub.sa) or via the official Al-Ittihad Tickets mobile app.
  • Webook: As the official primary ticketing partner for Saudi Pro League fixtures and major Saudi sports events, Webook releases official tickets and provides an official resale marketplace.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League match at King Abdullah Sports City vary based on seating category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Direct Channels

Official tickets purchased via the Al-Ittihad Ticketing Portal or Webook:

  • General Admission / Category 3: SAR 30 – SAR 90
  • Category 1 & Premium Sideline: SAR 250 – SAR 600
  • VIP & Hospitality Lounge: SAR 1,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Market (GrintaHub)

For resale tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub, starting prices typically convert as follows:

  • Category 3 / Behind Goal: ~SAR 95 – SAR 435
  • Category 1 / Sideline: ~SAR 545 – SAR 870
  • Gold / Premium Hospitality: ~SAR 1,300+
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Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah Form

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins, one draw, and one draw across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite on September 14. Before that, they won back-to-back Saudi Pro League games, including a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr on September 5 and a 1-3 win at Al-Faisaly on September 11.

Al Diriyah have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five games. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw with Abha on September 13. Their best result in this run was a 3-0 away win at Al-Ettifaq on August 29, though they also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al Qadsiah on September 3.

ITT

ITT - Form

ALF
D0-0
ALN
W2-1
ALF
W2-1
AFS
W1-3
ALS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
DIR

DIR - Form

ALK
D1-1
ALI
W0-3
ALQ
L0-2
ALF
W1-2
ABH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Al Ittihad and Al Diriyah is currently available for this fixture.

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