How to buy Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets: Riyadh Derby dates, ticket prices & more

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are set to close out the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League season with a Riyadh Derby for the ages. The Saudi Pro League has confirmed that Matchday 34, the final round of the entire campaign, will pit these two Riyadh giants against each other at Kingdom Arena, with the title picture potentially still on the line.

Al-Hilal, Asia's most decorated club with 70 major trophies to their name, will be desperate to reclaim bragging rights on home turf after finishing runners-up last season despite a 24-match unbeaten run in the league. Their blue and white colours are synonymous with continental power.

Standing opposite them in yellow and blue, Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and defending champions heading into this campaign, have made the Riyadh Derby one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures anywhere in world football. GOAL has all the essential information you need to secure your tickets right now, focusing on the most affordable options to ensure you don't miss out on this historic event.

When is Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr?

Date & Time Match Venue Tickets Saturday, May 29, 2027 Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr (Riyadh Derby, Final Matchday) Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tickets

Where to buy Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets?

Given the monumental nature of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Derby, and its added significance as a potential title decider on the final day of the season, tickets are in exceptionally high demand and are expected to sell out quickly, often weeks in advance.

For the best chance to secure your spot at Kingdom Arena, official ticket marketplaces such as Al-Hilal's official app or the Saudi Pro League site will be the primary point of purchase for many fans.

While the official league or club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Hilal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as Ticombo, which offers verified seating options with a straightforward online booking process and buyer protection through its TixProtect guarantee.

How much are Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr tickets?

Ticket prices for the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Derby can vary significantly based on factors such as seating location, demand, and the time of purchase.

Given the fixture's status as a probable final day title decider, expect prices to sit well above the standard Saudi Pro League range across every category. General admission tickets for standard Al-Hilal home fixtures typically start from around SAR 50, with premium sideline categories rising well beyond SAR 250, and VIP and hospitality options exceeding SAR 1,500.

On Ticombo the cheapest available tickets for this fixture represent the best value entry point for fans simply looking to be inside Kingdom Arena for one of the season's biggest occasions. To secure the best deal, especially the cheapest tickets, we advise purchasing as soon as possible, as lower-priced tickets are typically the first to go for a fixture of this magnitude.

What to expect from Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr?

The Riyadh Derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr is one of the most intense fixtures in the Saudi Pro League, and this meeting carries extra significance as the final match of the entire 2026/27 season. Last season's title race went down to the final weeks, and the Saudi Pro League has once again engineered a fixture list capable of producing a dramatic conclusion, with the two Riyadh giants meeting on the closing day.

Historically, Al-Hilal have often had the upper hand in this fixture, but recent seasons have seen Al-Nassr close the gap, making the rivalry more balanced and unpredictable. Matches between these two sides are typically tight, physical, and tactically nuanced, with midfield control and defensive discipline playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Much of the attention will fall on the star power on display, particularly Al-Nassr's attacking threat led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has consistently delivered in big moments. Al-Hilal counter with a deep, well-organised squad strengthened over the summer by the arrival of Crysencio Summerville, alongside Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez and Joao Cancelo.

Beyond the football, the derby is defined by its atmosphere and emotional intensity. A packed stadium, passionate supporters, and enormous media attention add pressure that often leads to dramatic moments, and with the season's fate potentially resting on the result, this final-day meeting promises to be no exception.