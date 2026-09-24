How to get Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Ettifaq take on Al Ittihad on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

In their most recent league meeting on May 14, 2026, Al-Ittihad earned a 3-1 away victory at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium. Houssem Aouar and Moussa Diaby provided the scoring power for Al-Ittihad in that match to secure the three points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad kicks of on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 20 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al Ittihad, you can purchase them stadium box office or online through the official Saudi Pro League ticketing platforms or secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub.

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

The primary way to secure tickets for Saudi Pro League matches is digitally through the league’s official ticketing partner platform. The Saudi Pro League partners with digital ticket distributors to ensure affordable and accessible entry across all venues.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

When primary allocations sell out or specific seating sections are required, secondary ticket platforms serve as an alternative option. secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub host reseller inventory from individual fans and secondary sellers.

How much do Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match betweenAl-Ettifaq and Al Ittihad depend on the seating category and purchase platform:

1. Official & Authorized Online Platforms

Official primary tickets sold generally range from SAR 30 for standard category seats up to SAR 500+ for premium or VIP hospitality seating options.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Resale prices on platforms such as GrintaHub vary based on demand, often starting around SAR 100 to SAR 150 for standard seats and increasing significantly for prime locations or sold-out sections.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad Form

Al-Ettifaq have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five Saudi Pro League outings, scoring three goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at home to Al-Faisaly, and their sole away win in this run came against Abha. Two consecutive defeats — including a 3-0 loss to Al Diriyah — preceded that victory.

Al Ittihad have been in strong form, winning four of their last five league matches and drawing one, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Al-Fayha, and they also beat Al Nassr 2-1 in a notable result earlier in the run. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw with Al Fateh.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ittihad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 14, 2026, when Al Ittihad won 3-1 away at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ittihad have the stronger record, winning three times to Al-Ettifaq's one, with one further Al Ittihad win also recorded. Al-Ettifaq's only victory in this run was a 1-0 away win at Al Ittihad in January 2026.