How to get Al Diriyah vs Neom SC tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Diriyah take on Neom SC on Friday, October 30, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Al Diriyah enters this fixture looking for consistency after recording two wins, two draws, and a defeat in their previous five league matches. NEOM SC brings stronger recent momentum into the match, having secured three wins in their last five outings, including an impressive 2-0 away victory against Al Hilal.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Diriyah vs Neom SC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Diriyah vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Diriyah vs Neom SC takes place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 30 Oct 2026 - 10:50 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Diriyah vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets?

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official Platforms: Tickets are typically released a couple of weeks before the fixture. You can check the official Saudi Pro League website under the fixture section, or look directly through the Kingdom Arena and WeBook platforms, which serve as official ticketing partners.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Diriyah vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

For Saudi Pro League fixtures like Al Diriyah versus Neom SC, ticket pricing typically spans several tiers depending on the seating category and where you buy them:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Standard / General Admission: Official primary tickets for standard seating categories generally range from SAR 30 to SAR 100 , making them accessible for regular matchday fans.

Premium & Sideline Seating: Better-view sections along the sidelines typically cost between SAR 250 and SAR 600 .

VIP & Hospitality: High-end packages featuring lounge access and catering can start around SAR 1,200 or higher.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from SAR 195 to SAR 1,940+ , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al Diriyah vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Diriyah vs Neom SC Form

Al Diriyah head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Saudi Pro League games. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against Abha, while their best result in that run was a 3-0 away win over Al-Ettifaq. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded four, a return that reflects a side capable of attacking output but prone to inconsistency.

Neom SC's recent form tells a more positive story. Galtier's side have won three and lost two of their last five league games, scoring ten goals in the process. They beat Al Fateh FC 4-2 in their most recent outing and followed a defeat to Al Riyadh with back-to-back wins over Al Hilal and Al Khaleej. That sequence of results, including a 2-0 victory at Al Hilal, points to a team building genuine momentum.

Al Diriyah vs Neom SC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Al Diriyah and Neom SC. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.