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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Ahli
King Abdullah Sports City
team-logoAl Khaleej
Book Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Tickets
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How to get Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Al Ahli
Al Khaleej
Saudi Pro League

Al Ahli take on Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Ahli take on Al Khaleej on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Historically, Al Ahli hold a dominant, undefeated record in this fixture, having recorded eight victories and four draws across their 12 competitive meetings. In their previous encounter at the end of the 2025–26 league campaign, Al Ahli earned a convincing 4–1 away victory behind goals from Rayan Hamed, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Matheus Gonçalves.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej kicks off at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, with official broadcast confirmation to be updated closer to the fixture date.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 11
King Abdullah Sports City

How to buy Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League match, you have several primary purchasing channels available:

1. Official Primary Platforms

  • Webook: The official digital ticketing platform for major events and matches in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Pro League home games. Tickets released directly by the club or league are published here first.
  • Al Ahli Official Club App & Website: Fans holding seasonal memberships or registration passes (such as Al-Abtal pass) can access direct sales, early priority booking, and designated home-stand seat assignments.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • GrintaHub: If official seats sell out, check secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub where fans list spare tickets, select your category, and complete checkout.
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How much do Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League match vary depending on seat category and whether you purchase through official platforms or secondary marketplaces:

1. Official Primary Market (Webook / Al Ahli App)

Through official club and league distribution channels, standard single-match tickets are structured as follows:

  • Category 4 / Behind Goals (Upper/Lower): SAR 30 – SAR 50
  • Category 3 / Corner Stands: SAR 50 – SAR 75
  • Category 2 & 1 / Sideline & Central Lower: SAR 90 – SAR 150
  • Premium & VIP Hospitality: SAR 300 – SAR 500+

2. Secondary Ticket Market (GrintaHub)

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list resale tickets, prices depend on demand and seating location:

  • General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 100 – SAR 250
  • Prime Central / Category 1 Resale: SAR 300 – SAR 600
  • VIP / Lounge Access Resale: SAR 800+
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Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej Form

Al Ahli have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, and they also drew 1-1 with Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite. A 5-0 win over Al Riyadh stands as their strongest result in the run. Across those five matches, the team scored 12 goals, underlining their attacking output despite the inconsistent results.

Al Khaleej have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and their heaviest loss in the period was a 1-5 defeat to Al Hilal. They drew 0-0 with Al Riyadh and 1-1 with Abha, with a 3-0 loss to Neom SC completing a run that shows limited scoring threat.

AHL

AHL - Form

ALR
W5-0
ALQ
L3-2
ALH
W3-1
PAT
D1-1
SFC
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ALK

ALK - Form

ABH
D1-1
HIL
L1-5
NEO
L3-0
ALR
D0-0
ALN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Al Ahli vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Al Khaleej hosted Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League and lost 1-4. Before that, Al Ahli won 4-1 at home in January 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Al Ahli have been the dominant side, winning four times with one draw, and Al Khaleej are yet to beat them in this dataset.

Head to Head

Al AhliDrawAl Khaleej
4
1
0
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
4
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
4
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
2
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
3
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli badge
Al Ahli
AHL
1
Al Khaleej badge
Al Khaleej
ALK
0
FT
14Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
2
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
3
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
7511167+916
D
W
L
W
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
7511168+816
D
W
W
W
W
5
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
6
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
74031610+612
W
L
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
73311210+212
L
W
D
W
D
8
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
732275+211
D
W
L
W
D
9
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
7034411-73
L
L
D
D
D
16
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
17
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

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