How to buy Scottish Premiership 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, venue information and more

We witnessed one of the most thrilling finishes ever to a Scottish Premiership campaign earlier this year and to add to the suspense, it wasn't even the usual two-horse 'Old Firm' race. Get involved in this season's action by booking match tickets today.

On a nerve-jangling day in May, Celtic scored two late goals against Hearts at Celtic Park to deny the Edinburgh side their first league title since 1960. To add to Hearts' anguish, they had been on top of the pile for almost 8 months.

Now the Bhoys, under Martin O'Neill's guidance, are aiming to claim a sixth successive league crown (or unbelievably, their 15th in the past 16 seasons). The Scottish soccer scene isn't just about Celtic of course and there are plenty of opportunities to see any of the twelve Premiership sides take to the pitch.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Scottish Premiership matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Scottish Premiership standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 29 (3pm) Celtic vs Falkirk Celtic Park (Glasgow) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (3pm) Dundee vs Hibernian Dens Park (Dundee) Tickets Sun, Aug 30 (3pm) St. Mirren vs Motherwell SMiSA Stadium (Paisley) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm) Celtic vs Aberdeen Celtic Park (Glasgow) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm) Dundee vs St. Johnstone Dens Park (Dundee) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm) Motherwell vs Dundee United Fir Park (Motherwell) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) Rangers vs Motherwell Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (3pm) St. Mirren vs Dundee United SMiSA Stadium (Paisley) Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (3pm) Dundee vs Motherwell Dens Park (Dundee) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (12pm) Celtic vs Rangers Celtic Park (Glasgow) Tickets

How to buy Scottish Premiership tickets

Official match tickets for the Scottish Premiership can be purchased directly from the ticketing platforms or box offices of the individual home clubs. The league does not use a centralized ticketing portal; instead, each of the 12 member clubs controls and manages its own sales.

Match tickets generally go on sale two to four weeks before the scheduled fixture date. Because season-ticket holders account for the vast majority of stadium seats, the remaining inventory is released in clear, staggered priority tiers:

Season Ticket Holders / Club Members First: Up to 3-4 weeks before the match, platforms tend to open exclusive buying or booking windows for season ticket holders (to buy extra seats) and official club members.

General Public Sale: If any tickets remain, they are released to the general public roughly 1 to 2 weeks before kick-off.

In addition, fans can purchase Scottish Premiership match tickets on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Scottish Premiership tickets?

Official, general admission adult match tickets in the Scottish Premiership typically cost between £20-£50, though high-profile fixtures can see standard ticket prices double or even treble.

Most clubs split their home games into two or three tiers based on demand, which dictates the base ticket price:

Category A (Premium Matches): These are high-demand fixtures against Celtic or Rangers (and local rivalries like the Edinburgh Derby between Hearts and Hibernian).

Category B/C (Standard Matches): Routine league fixtures against the rest of the top-flight clubs.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Scottish Premiership records and statistics

The rivalry between Celtic and Rangers, known as the Old Firm, represents the longest sustained period of domestic dominance in world football. Celtic top the standings with 56 league titles, while Rangers sit just behind on 55.

Consecutive League Titles: Both Celtic and Rangers share the record of winning 9 league titles in a row. Celtic achieved this twice (1965–1974 and 2011–2020), while Rangers achieved it from 1988–1997.

The 41-Year Lockout: Hearts came close during the 2025/26 campaign, but no club outside of the Old Firm has won the league championship since 1985, when Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to the title.

Most Points in a Season: Celtic holds the ultimate benchmark, racking up 103 points during the 2001–02 campaign under Martin O'Neill.

Fewest Points in a Season: The now-defunct Gretna FC hold the lowest record, registering just 13 points during the 2007–08 season.

Scottish Premiership stadiums and venues

Club Stadium & location Capacity Celtic Celtic Park (Glasgow) 60,411 Rangers Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow) 51,700 Aberdeen Pittodrie Stadium (Aberdeen) 20,866 Hibernian Easter Road Stadium (Edinburgh) 20,250 Heart of Midlothian Tynecastle Park (Edinburgh) 19,852 Kilmarnock BBSP Stadium (Kilmarnock) 18,128 Dundee United Tannadice Park (Dundee) 14,223 Motherwell Fir Park (Motherwell) 13,677 Dundee FC Dens Park (Dundee) 11,850 St Johnstone McDiarmid Park (Perth) 10,696 St Mirren SMiSA Stadium (Paisley) 7,937 Falkirk Falkirk Stadium (Falkirk) 7,937



