How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, dates, schedule, venues and more

We've witnessed some thrilling domestic rugby league from the Super League and the NRL recently, but attention now shifts to the international scene as the Rugby League World Cup kicks off on October 15 in Australia (New Zealand and Papua New Guinea are also co-hosting).

A month of intense and exhiliarating action awaits from the Southern Hemisphere with 10 teams striving for global glory and you can savour everything the tournament has to offer by booking match tickets today.

Australia start as the warm favourites to claim the crown for a fourth successive occasion and the 13th time in total since the inaugural event in 1954. They are set to face stiff competition though from fellow co-hosts and Antipodean rivals, New Zealand, as well as England, Samoa and Tonga.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at upcoming Rugby League World Cup matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

When is the Rugby League World Cup 2026?

The Rugby League World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, will take place from Thursday, October 15 to Sunday, November 15. The month-long showpiece tournament will feature 18 matches in total (15 pool matches, semi-finals and final).

The event will also be running simultaneously alongside the women's and wheelchair competitions.

Stage Date(s) Pool matches October 15 - November 1 Semi-Finals November 7/8 Final November 15

How to buy Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets

Official tickets can be purchased via the Rugby League World Cup site, which links directly to the authorised sales portals for each specific host city and stadium.

The primary authorized distribution platform is Ticketmaster Australia (and Ticketmaster New Zealand). Depending on the specific venue (such as matches held in certain Australian or New Zealand venues), Ticketek is also utilised as a partner agent.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Rugby League World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official general admission tickets for the Rugby League World Cup 2026 (RLWC2026) start at $19 AUD for adults, but prices will vary depending on the specific match, venue, and seating category.

Match Type Adult Ticket (16+) Family Ticket (2+2 or 1+3) Group Stage & Semi-Finals From $19 AUD From $49 AUD Final (Suncorp Stadium) From $39 AUD From $109 AUD





While specific individual category maps depend heavily on the 10 different stadium layouts across Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea, seating is divided into several general tiers:

Category 1 / Premium : Positioned along the halfway line and lower-tier sidelines, providing the best central views of the pitch.

Category 2 : Typically located in the upper side tiers or corners of the stadiums.

Category 3 / General Admission : Usually located behind the goalposts or higher upper decks, offering the most affordable entry points.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

What is the Rugby League World Cup 2026 schedule?

Date & Time (local) Fixture Venue (Location) Tickets Thu, Oct 15 (20:05 AEDT) Pool A: Australia vs New Zealand Allianz Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Fri, Oct 16 (17:45 AEDT) Pool B/C: Samoa vs France CommBank Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (14:25 PGT) Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Lebanon Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby) TBA Sat, Oct 17 (17:05 AWST) Pool B/C: England vs Tonga HBF Park (Perth) Tickets Sun, Oct 18 (16:05 AEDT) Pool A: Fiji vs Cook Islands McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle) Tickets Fri, Oct 23 (20:05 AEDT) Pool B/C: Tonga vs Lebanon CommBank Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Sat, Oct 24 (14:25 PGT) Pool B/C: Papua New Guinea vs Samoa Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby) TBA Sat, Oct 24 (14:35 AWST) Pool B/C: England vs France HBF Park (Perth) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (18:05 NZDT) Pool A: New Zealand vs Cook Islands One NZ Stadium (Christchurch) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (19:05 AEST) Pool A: Australia vs Fiji Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) Tickets Fri, Oct 30 (20:05 AEDT) Pool B/C: England vs PNG WIN Stadium (Wollongong) Tickets Sat, Oct 31 (14:30 AEST) Pool A: New Zealand vs Fiji Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast) Tickets Sat, Oct 31 (19:05 AEST) Pool A: Australia vs Cook Islands Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville) Tickets Sun, Nov 1 (17:40 AEDT) Pool B/C: Lebanon vs France & Tonga vs Samoa CommBank Stadium (Sydney) Tickets Sat, Nov 7 (20:05 AEDT) 1st Semi-Final - TBC McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle) TBA Sun, Nov 8 (20:05 AEDT) 2nd Semi-Final - TBC Allianz Stadium (Sydney) TBA Sun, Nov 15 (18:35 AEST) Final - TBC Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) TBA

What are the Rugby League World Cup 2026 venues?

The following ten venues will be hosting games at this year's Rugby League World Cup:

Country Venue (Location) Capacity Australia Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) 52,500

Allianz Stadium (Sydney) 42,500

McDonald Jones Stadium (Newcastle) 33,000

CommBank Stadium (Sydney) 30,000

Cbus Super Stadium (Gold Coast) 27,400

Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Townsville) 25,455

WIN Stadium (Wollongong) 23,750

HBF Park (Perth) 20,500 New Zealand One New Zealand Stadium (Christchurch) 30,000 Papua New Guinea Santos National Football Stadium (Port Moresby) 14,800

Who are the recent Rugby League World Cup winners?

The inaugural edition of the Rugby League World Cup took place in 1954. These are the most recent finals:

Year Winners Runners-up Final Score Venue (Location) 2021 Australia Samoa 30-10 Old Trafford (Manchester) 2017 Australia England 6-0 Lang Park (Brisbane) 2013 Australia New Zealand 34-2 Old Trafford (Manchester) 2008 New Zealand Australia 34-20 Lang Park (Brisbane) 2000 Australia New Zealand 40-12 Old Trafford (Manchester) 1995 Australia England 16-8 Wembley (London) 1992 Australia Great Britain 10-6 Wembley (London) 1988 Australia New Zealand 25-12 Eden Park (Auckland) 1977 Australia Great Britain 13-12 Sydney Cricket Ground (Sydney)







