How to get EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

The Premier League may constantly be capturing the attention of football fans nationally and globally, but numerous eyes are also focused on the action-packed Championship encounters taking place each and every week all over England (and Wales).

If you've not savoured the delights of what the EFL's top division has to offer yet, this could be the perfect moment to secure seats at an upcoming match.

Interest in the Championship continues to grow annually and for the past three seasons in-a-row, attendance averages have been over 22,000. It should be remembered that it's the second-most attended football league in Europe. With crowds at West Ham's London Stadium expected to top 60,000 during the current campaign, those overall numbers will be boosted once again.

While top-flight European leagues have become highly predictable, often dominated by the same state-backed or billionaire-owned clubs, the Championship is beautifully chaotic and the relentless 46-game league schedule tests squad depth and can lead to massive swings in form, keeping the table volatile right up until May.

It's set to be another epic season, with the dream of getting promoted to the Premier League burning brightly for many fans and clubs alike. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital EFL Championship ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Upcoming EFL Championship fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm) Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers Bramall Lane (Sheffield) Tickets Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm) West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers London Stadium (London) Tickets Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm) Preston North End vs Bristol City Deepdale (Preston) Tickets Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm) Portsmouth vs Derby County Fratton Park (Portsmouth) Tickets Tue, Sep 1 (8pm) Birmingham City vs Southampton St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm) Millwall vs Wrexham The Den (London) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm) Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London) Tickets Wed, Sep 2 (8pm) Burnley vs Middlesbrough Turf Moor (Burnley) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers The Den (London) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) Burnley vs Bristol City Turf Moor (Burnley) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) Sheffield United vs Norwich City Bramall Lane (Sheffield) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (3pm) West Ham United vs Derby County London Stadium (London) Tickets Sat, Sep 5 (8pm) Swansea City vs Wrexham Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea) Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (12pm) Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham) Tickets

How to buy EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets

Official English Football League (EFL) Championship tickets can be purchased directly from the official site or ticket office of the specific club hosting the match. There is no centralized EFL ticket platform for regular-season league games.

Away fans must buy tickets through their own club's site or ticket office, as they receive a dedicated allocation of tickets for the away stand.

Championship tickets do not all drop at once. Instead, they go on sale on a rolling basis for individual matchdays, usually 2-8 weeks before the fixture date, following a strict tier system:

Season Ticket Holders & Priority Tiers : 6-8 weeks before match

Official Club Members (Paid Membership) : 4-6 weeks before match

General Public On-Sale (If tickets remain) : 2-4 weeks before match

Many Championship clubs now feature an official 'Ticket Exchange' on their site. This allows season ticket holders who cannot make a game to securely resell their seat back to other fans at face value.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

How much are EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets?

Official individual matchday tickets for the 2026/27 EFL Championship regular season generally range from £20-£45 for standard fixtures.

However, high-profile matches like local derbies or top-of-the-table clashes can scale up to between £50-£70+, depending on the host club.

Because the EFL Championship is made up of 24 independent clubs, there is no single standardized ticketing system. Pricing, seating, and category configurations vary across the division.

Keep tabs on the clubs' official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

EFL Championship stadiums and venues

Club Stadium & location Capacity West Ham United London Stadium (London) 62,500 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) 35,100 Derby County Pride Park Stadium (Derby) 33,597 Cardiff City Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff) 33,000 Sheffield United Bramall Lane (Sheffield) 33,000 Southampton St Mary's Stadium (Southampton) 32,689 Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton) 31,700 Blackburn Rovers Ewood Park (Blackburn) 31,149 Stoke City bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent) 30,089 Birmingham City St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham) 30,008 Bolton Wanderers Toughsheet Community Stadium (Horwich) 28,723 Norwich City Carrow Road (Norwich) 27,244 Charlton Athletic The Valley (London) 27,111 Bristol City Ashton Gate (Bristol) 27,000 West Bromwich Albion The Hawthorns (West Bromwich) 26,445 Preston North End Deepdale (Preston) 24,525 Watford Vicarage Road Stadium (Watford) 22,100 Burnley Turf Moor (Burnley) 21,944 Swansea City Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea) 20,750 Millwall The Den (London) 20,146 Portsmouth Fratton Park (Portsmouth) 20,100 Queens Park Rangers MATRADE Loftus Road (London) 19,161 Wrexham Racecourse Ground (Wrexham) 10,771 Lincoln City LNER Stadium (Lincoln) 10,430







