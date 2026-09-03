Lionel Messi has made an incredible amount of history throughout his illustrious career, but his recent announcement that he has retired from international duty served as a harsh reminder that there is a finite amount of history left to make. Messi is nearing the end. The decision to step away from Argentina duty is a fairly clear indication of that fact.

For fans of Messi, though, there are plenty of ways to interact with pieces of Messi's history. He's signed countless autographs over the years, and there are plenty of cards and collectibles out there to commemorate Messi's biggest moments. There's still time to see him in person, too. And, for Messi's biggest, and richest, fans, there are some absolutely breathtaking collectibles out there that define not just a player, but an era.

What are those collectibles, though? GOAL breaks down five of the most unique pieces of Messi memorabilia that have ever hit the market.