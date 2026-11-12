Women's World Cup 2027 MVPs: Australia icon Sam Kerr out to deliver the tournament her remarkable career deserves

When Sam Kerr rifled a strike into the top corner of Mary Earps’ goal in the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, it felt like a massive moment. Picking the ball up on the halfway line, the Australia star drove forward into shooting range with purpose. About 20 yards out, Kerr took full advantage of the space the England defence afforded her, unleashing an effort that flew beyond the best goalkeeper in the world.

Sydney’s Olympic Stadium erupted. The Matildas had trailed since the 36th minute and, with the game into its final half-hour, they needed a moment to wrestle momentum back. Kerr, their talisman and captain, obliged, providing the co-hosts with a strike so good it would be nominated for the Puskas Award.

But this was a goal laced with as much emotion as it was brilliance. After another stellar season with Chelsea, moments like this were expected from Kerr throughout the tournament, only for a calf injury, sustained the day before Australia’s first game, to prevent her from assuming the role of headline act. This was her first start, in the Matildas’ sixth game, and her wonder-strike was the moment she had dreamed of.

Until it all ended in tears. Within eight minutes, England were ahead again and on their way to the World Cup final. After the elation of her equaliser, Kerr wore a feeling of disappointment at full-time, one she also endured four years prior as her missed spot-kick helped usher along Australia’s round-of-16 exit.

Aged 33, the 2027 Women's World Cup will be Kerr's last at the peak of her powers, if not her last full stop. In Brazil, can one of the greats of the game finally have the tournament her career deserves?