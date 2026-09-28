‘That’s a kid that wants to be here’ - Despite Poland rumors, Julian Hall eager to make the most of USMNT opportunity after debut goal

Dual national discussions are hard. They're complicated and deeply personal. For Tyler Adams, though, it's easy: he's willing to welcome anyone into the U.S. Men's National Team as long as they show they want it.

And, in Adams' eyes, Julian Hall has shown that. He showed it all week in training leading up to his USMNT debut, then showed it again in the game, crashing the back post to score his first international goal. So when Adams was asked after the win over Peru whether he'd gotten in Hall's ear about the striker's international future, his answer was simple: He hasn't, and he won't. He doesn't have to.

"I'm not one of those guys when it comes to dual nationals," Adams said. "If you feel American, play for America, do you know what I mean? I'm not convincing anyone. If you don't want to be here, don't be here.

"But that's a kid that wants to be here, and you can tell from his attitude how he approaches every single day in training."

That's good news for the USMNT, then. There's a reason that the 18-year-old attacker is among the rising stars in this particular camp, and a reason why he was able to score just moments into his senior debut. There's also a reason that Poland has been swirling, looking to recruit Hall to their side as their team prepares for a new World Cup cycle. Following Noahkai Banks' decision to play for Germany, Hall's own decision has become a bit more personal for USMNT fans, who have now turned their sights towards the striker in the latest episode of "Dual National Panic".

Hall, though, is keeping his head down. He's just happy to be with the USMNT. He's not focused on Poland; he's focused on impressing Mauricio Pochettino and, perhaps, earning more opportunities to score down the line.

"I'm just taking this opportunity, and I'm going to go out and do as best as I can," Hall said after scoring on Saturday. "I'm just really happy I got to make an impact today."

The impact was undeniable, as Hall showcased his goalscoring touch almost immediately.