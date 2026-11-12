Man Utd allowing Mauricio Pochettino to coach final USMNT matches shows Red Devils' board still don't understand how real relegation danger is

At long last, Mauricio Pochettino is taking the top job at Manchester United. The Argentine tactician has been linked with a move to Old Trafford countless times over the last decade, and enjoys a friendly relationship with the club's greatest coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, but the timing was previously never right for him to take the reins.

In truth, it's not ideal this time, either. United could have brought in Pochettino for free after the World Cup had they not made Michael Carrick permanent manager, but he instead ended up signing a new contract with the United States through to 2030.

United will now have to pay a hefty £7.5 million ($10m) compensation fee to trigger Pochettino's release clause, which will bring their outlay for hiring and firing managers in the post-Ferguson era to a staggering £103m ($137m). Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS brains trust in the red half of Manchester have also waited too long to cut Carrick's tenure short, and their continued lack of urgency looks set to delay Pochettino's arrival for at least another week.

It would seem that they do not understand the precariousness of United's current position. The team has fallen to 18th in the Premier League table after winning just one of their opening 10 games in 2026-27, and every minute that ticks by without the players following a new plan increases the very real risk of relegation to the Championship.