Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead & 13 Lionesses who need a huge WSL season ahead of England's 2027 Women's World Cup bid

Ella Morris doesn't have an England cap to her name yet, but it wouldn't be a surprise if that changed during the coming season. The 23-year-old won her first senior call-up in May 2025, for the final camp before the Euros squad was chosen. However, in just her second training session with the Lionesses, she suffered a devastating ACL injury that would rule her out for 11 months.

“It's the highest high to have got there, and knowing that was the camp before the Euros. To then be sat immobile on your sofa, watching that same squad go on and win a Euros, it's really tough mentally, knowing that there was a small chance that I could have made that squad and been part of that success," she told reporters ahead of the new season.

But Morris is back now, she's upbeat about fitness and physical tests that show she is in a better place than she was before the injury, and she could provide Wiegman with depth in the right-back position, something that is really lacking and made all the more pressing given Bronze is soon to turn 35. The England boss clearly saw something in the Tottenham defender before and the hope will be that Morris can show her quality again as she looks to build on a strong end to a difficult 2025-26 season.

“It's definitely an ambition," she replied, asked about becoming a fixture for the Lionesses at right-back. "Right now, I just need to focus on starting at Spurs and getting as many minutes as I can to showcase myself to Sarina. But obviously, I know there's a World Cup on the horizon, so I think any player would jump at the opportunity to go to that. It's definitely in the back of my head, but I know what I need to achieve first to be able to get the merit to go."