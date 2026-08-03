‘This is a new start’ - Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to return to the USMNT and his 2030 blueprint

It’s easy to see why U.S. Soccer would want to bring Mauricio Pochettino back as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

After 18 months with the Argentinian in charge, his return brings continuity. It brings the opportunity to build on the better moments of the World Cup and learn from the ones that led to the end of their 2026 run.

But Pochettino? He doesn’t see his return as a continuation. He doesn’t see his contract as an extension or his tenure as one long run to 2030. No, the moment he signed on the dotted line, he says, American soccer began a new era. This is a fresh start, for both him and the federation, even if it comes on the foundation put together during the previous cycle.

The second Pochettino era officially began Monday, when U.S. Soccer confirmed his return on a contract through the 2030 World Cup. After an 18-month sprint toward 2026, he will now oversee his first full cycle. In his first comments since re-signing, Pochettino made clear that the previous campaign is already behind him. The focus has shifted to 2030 - and the path there will look vastly different.

“I think it's a good moment to refresh that mindset, to refresh that culture and philosophy, and to start to create, again, a new era of U.S. Soccer and the U.S. men's national team,” he said. “It’s with a different approach and thinking that everyone, every player, will have the possibility to join us if they perform. Then, every single area of the federation needs to feel that they can create a real impact on the performance on the pitch. I think we want the possibility to work together.”

Over the past 18 months, much of Pochettino’s work was centered around resetting culture.

That culture, he says, is now in place. And, with that in place, the real work begins.

The first Pochettino era was a sprint, one solely focused on getting a team ready to win a few games over the course of a summer. This one is a marathon. It’s one centered around building things bigger than one tournament.

By committing to the USMNT, Pochettino has committed to the long haul, and he’s committed to new challenges and new tasks unlike any he’s faced previously.

“Now, to start in a fresh way with a different approach, trying to create a different philosophy, a different idea of what we need to do,” he said. “To have the possibility to start from zero? I don't want that. I don’t want to think or to believe that it is a continuity of the last 18 months or 19 months that we were working there. I think that the vision of the federation for the future demands us to have a different approach and certain different principles with some similarities, but, of course, completely different.

“Our responsibility, as the coaching staff, is to provide the federation with different things.”