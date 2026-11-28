Stoichkov was still only a teenager when he was involved in a mass brawl in the Bulgarian Cup final that saw him promptly hit with a lifetime ban. However, his suspension was reduced to a solitary month on appeal and the CSKA Sofia striker quickly set about making the most of his reprieve.

In 1990, he won the Golden Shoe after netting 38 times in 30 league games, which made a number of Europe's elite sit up and take notice. Little did they know, though, that Stoichkov was already bound for Barcelona, who had moved quickly to wrap up a deal for the Bulgarian after he netted three goals across the two legs of a European Cup Winners' Cup semi-final loss to the Catalans the year before. The transfer had been carried out in such secrecy that not even Stoichkov's wife or parents knew about the pre-contract agreement he'd signed with the Blaugrana at the tail end of 1989.

However, it initially looked like Barca had made a gross error of judgement in signing such a combustible character, given Stoichkov was sent off against Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana shortly after arriving at Camp Nou – and then, to make matters much, much worse, stamped on the foot of match referee Urizar Azpitarte before leaving the pitch.

Once again, an appeal went his way, with an initial six-month suspension reduced to 10 games, but the key thing throughout the whole fallout was that coach Johan Cruyff stood by his volatile forward.

"I was very young, so Cruyff and (assistant manager Charly) Rexach talked to me to relax me," he later told club's official website. "I have always been somebody with character and you have to work on that too, one thing does not change the other. I am proud of my personality and you can't get it at the chemist, you either have it or you don't.

"But from that incident with the stamp, I learnt how to play in a more relaxed fashion. Cruyff always said the same thing to me: 'Don't do this, don't do that'."

Cruyff's continued support was arguably unsurprising. He knew full well that he had a potential superstar on their hands. "When I had just touched down in Barcelona," Stoichkov revealed, "I remember Cruyff said to me, 'Listen, I will work with you until you win the Ballon d'Or'."

Sometimes that meant deliberately upsetting Stoichkov to coax a positive reaction out of him. "Johan was a great motivator and he did a lot of things for me and my family and I will be eternally grateful," he admitted. "On innumerable occasions, he said things to rub me up the wrong way, because, at the end of the day, it fuelled my desire to go out and win."

It may have been a risky approach to take with such a temperamental talent, but it worked, spectacularly, with Stoichkov becoming a key member of Cruyff's 'Dream Team', which won four consecutive Liga titles, as well as the club's first European Cup, at Wembley in 1992.