'Keep building on what I've been doing' - Gio Reyna is finally finding his rhythm for the USMNT and Strasbourg, but can he make a statement against PSG?

About an hour before kickoff, the USMNT release their starting lineup. During the latest international break, one name appeared every time: Gio Reyna. In a camp built around rotation, he was the lone constant.

In a vacuum, that doesn't mean much. So what if Mauricio Pochettino kept picking one guy? These are professional athletes, after all. But the fact that it was Reyna? That was significant if you know anything about what he's been through in these last few years.

As Reyna kept getting picked, a stat started circulating. It was the first time in his career that he started seven games in a row. It's been seven years since Reyna broke through at Borussia Dortmund, but the 23-year-old midfielder has never had a run like this. For the first time in his career, Reyna is fit enough to play and, more importantly, he's playing well.

The Dortmund days are behind him. He's now at Strasbourg, finding new footing in Ligue 1 after several hard years in Germany. The injury bug was the lone constant through crucial years of development. Now, Reyna is fighting to be a constant for both his club and his country. He has the talent to be just that.

"I'm just thinking about keeping going now, and it's pretty simple: just keep building on what I've been doing," Reyna said at the close of USMNT camp. "Keep showing up every day, training, recovering, doing everything I need to prepare mentally and physically for every training and game.

"I feel good, though, and I'm feeling more confident every time I step on the pitch."

The big question remains: will his body hold up? For the first time in his career, Reyna is showing signs that the answer might be "yes", and that's a crucial breakthrough for both Strasbourg and the USMNT.