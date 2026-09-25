Gilberto Mora takes the No. 10, Chucky Lozano gets another chance: Five storylines as Rafael Marquez begins Mexico’s road to 2030

Rafael Marquez begins his tenure in Baltimore, but his real destination is 2030.

Mexico finished ninth at its home World Cup, won a knockout match for the first time in 40 years and restored a bond with its supporters. Now comes the harder question: How much of that progress can El Tri carry beyond the tournament that brought it together?

Marquez knows the team from his time as Javier Aguirre’s assistant. His first camp gives him four matches to begin putting his own ideas into practice, starting against Colombia on Sept. 26 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mexico then faces Peru on Sept. 29 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, the United States on Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, and Chile on Oct. 6 in Los Angeles.

Juanma Lillo and Andres Guardado join him as assistants alongside Vidal Paloma, with Xabier Mancisidor coaching the goalkeepers.

Marquez has pointed to the 2-0 World Cup win over Ecuador as an example of what Mexico can produce. Gilberto Mora did not score that day, but his influence on the ball helped give El Tri control. Whether Mexico can play with that assurance more consistently is the question running through this first camp.