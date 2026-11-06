Fight club! Why boxing and football will always be intrinsically linked

Why are boxing and football so intrinsically linked? When it comes to skill sets, the two pastimes are worlds apart. One requires dexterity with the feet, the other mesmerising hand speed. There are few attributes, aside from maybe lightness on your toes, that could be considered transferable.

This is not a bond based on visual appearance and individual talent, it is one rooted in societal structure and hierarchical class systems. For many, gloves and boots offer a way out, an escape from reality, emotional release and a family of sorts in which to become a cherished member.

While both sports may now be awash with money, each was born in less glamorous surroundings with working-class values dictating what they are and should always be. It is those ties that will never be broken.

Former WBO cruiserweight world title holder Chris Billam-Smith admits as much, with the fanatical Bournemouth supporter telling GOAL when asked for his take on the bonds that bind two of his sporting passions: “It's a good question. They're definitely two sports that bring the same sort of fans, I think.

“I think boxing fans are always passionate because usually they watch the football in the day and then go and watch the boxing. So they're always a little bit more inebriated and a little bit more lively than they even are at the football games! But the passion is always there. And I think when fans get behind a British fighter, or just the British fight scene, they show that they carry that passion that they have from football across to the fighters.”

Pressed further on whether so many boxers are dedicated football fans because it is those institutions that sit at the heart of any given community and help to bring people from every walk of life together, Billam-Smith added: “I feel that's definitely the story for me in terms of AFC Bournemouth being the heart of the community, the heart of the town, a huge inspiration for the town in the way they've gone about everything over the last 10-15 years. And I've drawn inspiration from that as well. So it's great to be a part of that town. And obviously the club have been fantastic with me and really got behind me and supported me.”

Billam-Smith, in the same way that Bournemouth’s footballing class of 2026-27 have earned vociferous backing, is fully deserving of the support network that he has built - one that now stands at several thousand and counting.

He said of reaching that point courtesy of a mindset shared with elite footballers that sees cream rise to the top as pressure and expectation mount, with only a select few able to handle those demands without wilting: “I think it's something that does get spoken about, but I think it's underestimated in all walks of life. It's the mindset that gets anyone to the top of any field, I believe, especially in sport.

“I think people talk about talent and all these things, but talent can be overrated. And I think if you have it at too early a stage and you're talented as a youngster, I think a lot of times it can ruin people because they get hung up on it and they think they don't need to train or need to improve or whatever it is. So I think it's important to always have a strong mindset and that's what will get people to the end.”