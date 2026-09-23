Dominik Szoboszlai is making scoring screamers cool again

Liverpool made a slow start to life under Andoni Iraola, winning only one of their first four Premier League games. The fans desperately needed a lift after a dismal goalless draw with Fulham at Anfield, but were put through the wringer again as the Reds faced Tottenham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead, but Conor Gallagher pulled one back for Spurs in the 69th minute, and the visitors then swarmed forward in search of an equaliser. The Reds hung in there, though, and eventually put the game to bed in stoppage time via a breath-taking moment of genius from Dominic Szoboszlai.

Gakpo picked up possession on the left and dinked the ball over a defender to Szoboszlai, who chested it down and unleashed a thunderous strike that swerved past full-stretch Tottenham goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and into the top corner. That 35-yard piledriver sent the home crowd into raptures, but there were no surprised looks; Szoboszlai was already well established as a long-range specialist.

Indeed, no Premier League player has scored more goals from outside the box (13) in all competitions than Szoboszlai since he joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. "I would say it's in my top five," the Hungary international said when asked where he ranks his latest strike. "You know when you had a good shot, you feel it. I thought it was going in the middle, but I saw it go to the right. Everything was perfect."

For many years, there was widespread concern that the popular Pep Guardiola school of thought, focusing on intricate patterns of play to more or less walk the ball into the net, was killing the art of the screamer. But Szoboszlai is almost single-handedly making it cool again.