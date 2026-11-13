How Chelsea bounced back from Khadija Shaw snub to build the WSL's most lethal attack

Manchester City and Chelsea's first meeting of the Women's Super League season was always going to be highly anticipated, but this Saturday's clash between the reigning champions and the winners of six successive WSL titles before last season almost had an entirely new element to it. Had the Londoners had it their way, it would've been Khadija Shaw's first game against her old side.

Chelsea's pursuit of Shaw last season was no secret. Catarina Macario's move to the San Diego Wave, Sam Kerr's looming exit and Mayra Ramirez's injury issues made signing a centre-forward a major priority in the summer window for the Blues. So, with contract talks between Shaw and City stalling, Chelsea were ready to pounce to secure the signature of one of the best strikers on the planet, if not the best.

For a while, it looked like Shaw was nailed on to swap Manchester for west London too, only for it all to change at the last. As City's celebrations surrounding a first WSL title in 10 years commenced, the Jamaica international revealed that she had signed a new four-year deal with the club, giving the champions a huge boost while simultaneously dealing one of their biggest rivals a massive blow.

As the two teams prepare to go head-to-head for the first time this season though, it is Chelsea who are the top-scorers in the WSL, even though they sit two points behind City at the top of the table. Some were not convinced by the manner in which the club responded to Shaw's snub, but the early signs have certainly been good - with there potentially even more to come.