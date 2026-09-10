Como obviously aren't there yet, though. For all Fabregas' qualities as a coach (and he clearly has many), the club understandably remains quite reliant on the transfer market to create a competitive squad, as it will be some time before the revamped youth sector starts producing homegrown talent - which also explains why Como aren't yet making very much money from player sales.

Consequently, they are still some way off achieving the desired €1bn valuation - which, according to Football Benchmark, would rank them fourth among Serie A clubs, behind Inter (€2.1bn), Juventus (€1.84bn) and AC Milan (€1.8bn), but above Napoli (€967m).

"Owners obviously always aim high, it's their own asset, it's in their interests to talk positively about increasing the value of the club," Di Cianni says. "But Como, in 24-25, they generated approximately €50m in revenue, so they're some way below even Italy's highest earners.

"Of course, they will play in the Champions League this season, and while it depends how far you go, I would imagine that they would get maybe between 30 and 40 million euro just by participating. Therefore, they could maybe approach something like €100m in revenue this season.

"Even then, though, a one billion valuation is an ambitious target, because there are no guarantees in sport and it remains to be seen how consistent they are in terms of sporting results. Will Como become a stable side in Serie A, regularly challenging for the top four? Are they now going to qualify for Europe every year? What happens if they have one bad season and fall back into Serie B? These are the questions from a sporting perspective that affect the value of a club.

"From an asset perspective, though, the revamped stadium and all of the activities they are doing to increase revenues, it's all moving in the right direction, moving towards increasing the value of the club, and the squad.

"I think player trading is going to become a bigger part of their strategy going forward, in terms of balancing the books, which is very important from a UEFA licensing requirements perspective. Just look at the fact that, as of today, the combined market value of Como's players was €584.2m - up from €288m last September - and that figure has increased thanks to a significant revaluation of many players, as well as the addition of summer signings like Moise Kean and Trevoh Chalobah, so, that's the level of escalation we're witnessing at Sinigaglia.

"Clearly, the billion-euro target is obviously not a short-term objective, but in the medium- to long-term, if everything continues to go well, I think it's possible, something that can be achieved at some point, given the synergies at play, and the prestige of the location."

Basically, if the football remains as beautiful as the backdrop, Como's first Champions League campaign won't be their last.