Bodo/Glimt's secret weapon: How an ex-fighter jet pilot has played a key role in the Norwegian minnows' meteoric rise to Champions League giant-killers

Two years into Mannsverk's work with Bodo, the focus would shift away from what happened on the pitch and instead on individual mentality and performance. "We started getting results and combining our ways of looking at things. We understood that so many factors outside our control could impact the result, so we needed to refocus our limited time and energy on the things we could control more," he says.

The club would reap the rewards, claiming a historic first-ever Eliteserien title in 2020 despite being unfancied before a ball was kicked, courtesy of a record-breaking season that saw them win 26 out of 30 league games and plunder 103 goals in the process.

Bodo would retain their crown the following year, while also establishing themselves as a force in Europe, progressing from the Conference League, to the Europa League and finally to the Champions League last season. Meanwhile, further league titles arrived in 2023 and 2024.

Mannsverk would never take credit for this success, but it's clear the mental coach's work has played a significant role in the strides forward the club has taken since his arrival nine years ago. He believes it has been a case or marginal gains and focusing on their strengths, redeploying key learnings from his time in the air force.

"What is now part of our philosophy, is that even skilful people with a lot of capacity are still people," he tells GOAL. "We are all human beings, so we have the same challenges when we boil it down. We have the same challenges, but also the same opportunities.

"The challenges are like what I described about our forefathers: we struggle to stay focused, and we struggle with dramatic thinking. We focus on what could go wrong or end badly. We worry. We're full of fear, in a way, and all of this happens more or less on autopilot, through instinct. I think mindfulness-based mentality can help. One thing is that you can practice through meditation, but you can also implement it into your processes so that, collectively, we're able to be aware.

"Our philosophy is what we call a sustainable performance culture. Obviously, we want to perform at a high level for a long time, both as individuals throughout our careers and as an organisation, more or less forever. But sustainability also means understanding that we can't use more than we have. We have to take a building-block approach, brick by brick. It's not only about money or your own foundations, but also your knowledge, capacity, medical team, and everything else. You slowly grow and become bigger."

He continues: "Another basic principle is that if you're going to compete, you need to know yourself or your organisation. What are your strengths, weaknesses, and vulnerabilities? Focus on your strengths. It's not rocket science, but when people start talking about competing, they tend to look at their weaknesses. They think, 'I'm not good enough at this. I'll never be good enough at this,' or, 'The people we're competing against are much better than us'. As a team, we can recognise that and regulate ourselves back towards what matters.

"Another principle is that the best performance is always ahead of us. It's basically saying that we can always become a little bit better. We tend to lower our ambitions. Think about New Year's resolutions and the changes we promise to make in January. We often fail because we're too ambitious, aiming for 15 or 20 percent improvement.

"We try to be aware of that and always think about the one percent rule. Small improvements over time increase the chances of succeeding. The more we succeed, the stronger the compounding effect becomes. We can have lots of one percent projects, with different people working on small improvements. When everything comes together, we can have a much bigger effect."