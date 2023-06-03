'I feel like Superman' - 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic again vows to play on next season despite making just four appearances for AC Milan in 2022-23

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that he feels like Superman and wants to continue playing next year despite missing the majority of the current season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward has appeared in just four matches this season. He underwent knee surgery in May 2022 and only returned to action in February this year. Despite remaining out of action for the majority of the season, the 41-year-old wants to continue playing.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic said, "I’m not one to give up. But there must also be joy in what you do, I can’t help but have peace in what I can do as number one, playing football. But we’re not there yet. I think I still have something to give. If I think about quitting? I don’t think so. If I have to continue playing? I think so.

"But I have to find balance like in life. If you don’t have serenity, or stability, you’re a bomb and the bombs explode.

"I’m fine, I’m fine. I’ve worked a lot, I’ve forced a lot, not only this year also last year. But when I was knocked out, the team needed me. And when you’ve done one thing all your life, when you know what you have to do but you can’t do it, then you continue.

"I won’t give myself peace. I haven’t found the balance. When everything comes, everything comes immediately. This thought is spinning in my head. My head is too strong, I feel like Superman every time I come back, but I have to have balance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic's contract with AC Milan expires this season and he is yet to sign a new deal with the club. There have been some reports that claim that the Serie A giants want to look beyond the striker and will not extend his stay.

WHAT NEXT? The Swedish star is unlikely to feature in Milan's final Serie A game of the season against Verona on Sunday as he is currently nursing a muscle injury that he picked up in April.