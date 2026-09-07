Zinedine Zidane and adidas unveil limited edition Predator boots

Zinedine Zidane and adidas have launched a special-edition Predator football boot created to celebrate 30 years of partnership between adidas and one of the most iconic players ever to wear the Three Stripes.

Few players share a bond with a boot line as deep as Zidane does with the Predator. From lifting the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France to lacing up his iconic gold boots during the 2006 tournament, Zizou has defined the franchise across three decades.

adidas

Beyond the pitch, his influence has spanned legendary ad campaigns and global fashion through Y-3. Now, adidas is honouring three decades of unmatched elegance, vision, and control with a deeply personal piece of footwear that blends elite modern performance with the Frenchman's storied legacy.

Presented in a sleek white and metallic gold colourway that mirrors his effortless playing style, the design incorporates subtle blue, white, and red accents on the lateral side as a nod to his international triumphs with France. The boot's iconic fold-over tongue features Zidane’s personal gold logo, styled after his immortal volley for Real Madrid in the 2002 UEFA Champions League Final.

adidas

Underneath, personalised elastic straps tell a tale of two halves: the right boot highlights the cities that defined his professional career—Cannes, Bordeaux, Turin, and Madrid—while the left boot grounds the story in his roots, honouring La Castellane, Saint Henri, and Septèmes.

Rounding out the design are premium finishing touches, including lenticular Three Stripes that shift between the adidas logo and "ZZ" lettering, as well as a bespoke "ZZ30" mark commemorating the three-decade milestone.

adidas

Reflecting on the launch, Zidane noted that the Predator holds a special place in his story as the boot he wore during his career's defining moments, offering a way to look back at the places and people that shaped his journey while sharing that legacy with a new generation.

Zidane said: "Football has given me so many unforgettable memories, and adidas has been part of that journey from the very beginning. Predator holds a special place in that story.

adidas

"It was the boot I wore during some of the most important moments of my career and one that became synonymous with the way I wanted to play the game. When I look at this boot, I see moments, places and people that shaped my journey. It's a special way to celebrate 30 years together and to share that story with a new generation of players."

Shop: adidas x Zinedine Zidane limited edition Predator boots

The adidas Zinedine Zidane limited edition Predator boots are available to buy from selected retailers and online at adidas on September 8th at 9 am.



