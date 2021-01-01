'We want to win everything' - Zinchenko won’t let derby defeat derail Manchester City’s quadruple bid

The Ukrainian full-back is already looking to put a disappointing display against Manchester United behind him and focus on future targets

Oleksandr Zinchenko is adamant that Manchester City will not let derby defeat to arch-rivals United derail their quadruple bid, saying their aim remains to “win everything” this season.

Another history-making campaign could be in the offing for the Citizens, as they remain in the hunt for four pieces of silverware.

A rare setback, after a run of 21 straight victories, was suffered against the Red Devils last time out, but Zinchenko claims any frustration caused by that setback is already being shrugged off.

What has been said?

The Ukrainian full-back told reporters of City’s ambition on the back of a 2-0 loss to United: “We have to win the next game, we have to be more focused. We are not allowed to go back. We have to go forwards.

“We are still playing in all competitions. We want to win everything this season and I hope we can do this. We are still alive and we can (afford) mistakes but we are going to come back stronger, I am pretty sure of that.”

Which trophies can City claim this season?

Despite coming unstuck against United, City remain 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They are also through to a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final, where they will face Tottenham, and have a meeting with Everton to look forward to in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Alongside their domestic efforts, they are seeking to bring a long wait for continental glory to a close. A commanding 2-0 lead has been established in their Champions League last-16 showdown with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The bigger picture

City will be aiming to bounce back from their derby defeat when they host Southampton on Wednesday, with Zinchenko admitting that there are important lessons which can be learned after Pep Guardiola’s side got off to the worst possible start in that contest.

He added: “It is all about how we started the game. To concede in the first minute is not easy to come back from. Afterwards we played much better than the opponent. We controlled the game, we created enough chances but we didn't score.

“United are also one of the best teams in the world, they have unbelievable players and they organise well defensively.

“It is not easy but still we have to learn a bit more how to come back in the game after these kind of situations.”

