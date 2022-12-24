'You have to give your life' - World Cup-winning Man Utd star Martinez explains what it takes to play for Argentina

Man Utd star Lisandro Martinez has suggested that Argentina were prepared to 'give their lives' to win the World Cup as they tasted glory in Qatar.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United defender won the World Cup with Argentina in his maiden appearance in the flagship tournament and explained what it takes to represent the Albiceleste at the highest level.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TYC Sports, Martinez said, "It was a huge emotion and a pride to be there. It was my first World Cup, but I was also very focused from the beginning, with the aim of becoming champion.

"We went from less to more and people identified a lot with our game, we showed good football and that is what characterises us Argentines. You have to be predisposed and when you see the shirt, the shield and so many millions of Argentines behind you, you have to give up your life for all of them. The least we can do is that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina went on to lift the World Cup for the first time since 1986, beating France in a penalty shootout in a dramatic final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Martinez is likely to feature in Manchester United's Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest on December 27.