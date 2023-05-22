'It's up in the air' - Xavi insists Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona depends on 'what he wants'

Barcelona coach Xavi says he is still uncertain if Lionel Messi will return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? A move back to Camp Nou has been touted as a possibility ever since he left in a free transfer in 2021, and those reports have increased now that his time at PSG will come to an end this summer. However, Xavi admits nothing has been decided as of yet and that a reunion also depends on what Messi wants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's up in the air," Xavi said in a press conference. "It depends on many things. There is not much more I can say. Leo is a spectacular footballer. He is a friend. From there, it depends on many things, but above all on his intentions and what he wants."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca president Joan Laporta has said he will do "everything" to bring the 35-year-old back to the club. However, the Catalan side are not the only team interested in signing him. Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal are reportedly willing to pay him a massive €500 million (£435m/$541m) to join them, while MLS side Inter Miami have been in pursuit of him, too.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will likely take part in PSG's final two matches of the season - against Strasbourg and Clermont Foot - before he announces his next move.