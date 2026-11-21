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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has expressed his excitement following the UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw that paired his side against Portugal. The Oranje boss views the upcoming two-legged affair as a vital measuring stick for his squad’s development as they target a place in the Final Four.

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A massive showdown awaits Xavi's men

The draw in Nyon has set the stage for a mouth-watering encounter in March 2027, placing the Netherlands on a collision course with a Portuguese side also searching for consistency. For Xavi, the match represents a perfect gauge of where his team currently stands on the international stage. The Dutch reached this stage after finishing second in their group, while their opponents topped Group 4 ahead of Norway, despite recently suffering a heavy 4-1 loss to Denmark.

Despite the erratic nature of recent results, including a heavy 5–0 defeat by Germany, Xavi sees a mirror image in the two nations as they both navigate periods of structural change. "It is a very good test for us. They are in a similar situation. They are two teams in transition," Xavi said on the official channels of the KNVB. "All possible countries would be a big challenge. It won't be easy, but Portugal haven't always had it easy either."

Chasing history against a familiar foe

Portugal remains a formidable obstacle, having won the inaugural Nations League in 2019 by defeating the Netherlands in the final. That history is not lost on Hernandez, who recognizes the winning pedigree within the Portuguese ranks. He acknowledged that the current generation of Selecao players possesses the invaluable experience of lifting trophies, a hurdle his young Dutch side must learn to overcome if they are to succeed.

Furthermore, this quarter-final marks a new era for the opposition following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo, who finished his legendary career with 146 goals. "This generation has the experience of winning prizes," Xavi stated. "We are going to analyze Portugal properly from now on. I saw their match against Wales. They won 2-3, suffered a lot, but did win. It is a talented group. Everyone will be ready for it."

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Building towards the European Championship

For the Dutch technical staff, these fixtures serve a purpose far beyond the Nations League trophy itself. With the European Championship on the horizon, Xavi views these competitive matches as the perfect simulation for tournament football. He believes that facing elite opposition is the only way to ensure his players are psychologically and tactically prepared for the biggest stages.

"That's also what we need. We played very well at home against Germany, but very poorly away. Now we know how it works against big countries. We are preparing for a European Championship. The Nations League is a tournament that has gained more and more value in recent years and is also a perfect preparation for that," the manager added.

Managing a congested football calendar

The quarter-final ties will arrive at a critical juncture in the domestic season, with European club competitions entering their business end. Xavi hopes that his key men can remain available during this intensive period. "Everyone is often at their best then, provided the players stay fit. Hopefully we can work towards those matches with a fit and strong group. They are beautiful matches to look forward to," he concluded.