'We did everything we could!' – Xavi Hernandez reacts as Dutch talent chooses Morocco

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has reacted to AZ winger Ayoub Oufkir's decision to represent Morocco internationally over Oranje. The 20-year-old talent becomes the latest dual-nationality player to opt for the North African side despite progressing through the Dutch youth ranks.

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Oufkir chooses Morocco in latest setback for KNVB

Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has addressed AZ winger Ayoub Oufkir's decision to renounce his Dutch football nationality and commit his international future to Morocco. The 20-year-old was selected for Jong Oranje's European Championship qualifiers but opted to accept an invitation from the Moroccan Football Federation.

The decision comes as a major blow to the KNVB, given Oufkir won the Under-19 European Championship with the Netherlands last year.

It follows a growing trend of dual-nationality talents choosing Morocco, who have now overtaken the Netherlands in the FIFA rankings and recently secured commitments from players like Ajax's Abdellah Ouazane and Anass Salah-Eddine.

Xavi insists Dutch federation did 'everything we could'

Speaking at his Monday morning press conference, Xavi expressed respect for the player's choice while confirming the federation made every effort to keep the talented winger in the Dutch setup.

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"I respect the players' choice. I think we did everything we could, but ultimately we have to respect that choice," Xavi stated.

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Addressing his personal involvement, the manager added: "I can be involved if it concerns a player we need. Other than that, I can only say that I respect the player's decision. He has chosen Morocco and we don't need to talk about this player anymore. We did everything we could and ultimately it is the player's decision."

De Jong disappointed as Morocco build Dutch-born core

According to NOS, KNVB General Director Nigel de Jong admitted he was disappointed by Oufkir's departure, which highlights the shifting landscape of international eligibility.

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Oufkir joins a strong contingent of Dutch-born talent representing Morocco, including Noussair Mazraoui, Souffian El Karouani, Anass Salah-Eddine, Abdellah Ouazane, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama Idrissi, and Zakaria Aboukhlal, following in the footsteps of predecessors like Hakim Ziyech and Nordin Amrabat.

With Xavi under contract until 2030, managing dual-nationality options remains a key strategic challenge for the Dutch federation.

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Oranje turn focus to upcoming international campaign

The Netherlands will move forward without Oufkir as they prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.

While the KNVB monitors top domestic and European prospects, Xavi remains focused on building squad unity with the players committed to the national team.

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Morocco will look to integrate Oufkir into their senior setup as the Atlas Lions continue to bolster their international ranks with top European talent.