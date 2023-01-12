Xavi admits he should have brought Ansu Fati on sooner after Barcelona youngster's exciting cameo in Super Cup semi-final

Barcelona manager Xavi said he should have introduced winger Ansu Fati earlier on Thursday, after the player offered a dazzling 30-minute showing.

Player introduced in the 86th minute

Scored terrific volley in extra time

Converted penalty in shootout

WHAT HAPPENED? Fati entered the game with four left minutes in normal time and enjoyed a strong showing. He scored a wonderful goal and could have added two more if not for the reflexes of Real Betis' Claudio Bravo in goal. After the match, Xavi suggested that he should have introduced the Spaniard earlier in the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I should have subbed Ansu on sooner," Xavi said. "It was my mistake. He's in good shape and I'm glad for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati hasn't had the easiest season for the Blaugrana. The 20-year-old has scored five goals across 24 appearances but has only started seven contests. But against Real Betis, he showed why he is still regarded as one of the most promising youth talents in Europe.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FATI? The winger will hope to be in the starting XI as Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final Sunday evening.