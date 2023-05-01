'You’d like to think Wrexham would struggle' - LA Galaxy president Chris Klein says Welsh club couldn't handle MLS

Wrexham will face LA Galaxy II during a summer visit to the United States in an unusual clash between lower-division clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? Galaxy president Chris Klein was asked about Wrexham by The Athletic for an article comparing the soon-to-be League Two club with MLS. The executive remarked that he hopes that Wrexham are not MLS level considering the leaps the quality of the league has taken over the last few years.

While the senior Galaxy squad will not face Wrexham this summer, the Galaxy II of MLS NEXT Pro will meet the Welsh team on July 22.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t know [how Wrexham would do in MLS],” said Klein to The Athletic. “That’s why you’re looking forward to them playing our second team, who are in the third division in the United States. You’d like to think that they would struggle in MLS, because of how far we’ve come as a league, but you wouldn’t really be able to tell that unless you were able to see them over a 34-game season. But I would like to think that our first division here in the United States is a higher level, but it’s an interesting concept, that debate.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham board advisor Shaun Harvey also chimed in, confident that Wrexham could at least put up a fight against the Galaxy II.

“I suspect we’ll be at a slightly higher level [than LA Galaxy II],” he said. "We won the National League with a record number of points. ... But having seen MLS Next Pro sides, I do imagine we would be extremely competitive in the game against LA Galaxy II.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham, co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will rise up to League Two next year after securing promotion from the National League. The subjects of hit docuseries Welcome to Wrexham ultimately want to reach the Premier League but must focus on incremental squad improvements in the short-term to remain on a healthy track financially.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will face off against LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22 during their United States preseason tour. They're also set to face off against Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea.

