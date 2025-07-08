Wrexham announce return of two club icons beloved by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for Australia tour in surprise statement

Wrexham have revealed that club icons Ben Foster and Ben Tozer will form part of their pre-season tour in Australia and New Zealand.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Red Dragons have headed Down Under as they continue to build their global brand. Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, along with the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series, are helping to make such trips possible.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Phil Parkinson’s side are looking forward to taking in friendly dates on the other side of the world, but they are also working on capturing the imagination of young supporters away from the pitch.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

A series of exclusive football camps have been arranged, which will be delivered by Wrexham AFC’s Foundation coaches, and it has been announced that promotion-winning heroes Foster and Tozer - who helped the Red Dragons back into the Football League - will be involved with that project.

WHAT FOSTER SAID

Ex-England goalkeeper Foster, who came out of retirement to join Wrexham in 2023, told the club's official website: “I’m looking forward to heading out to Australia, it’s the type of trip people only get to do once in their lifetime so I’m really looking forward to it. We want to share how this really special football club likes to do things; we take our football seriously, but we like to do it with a smile on our face.”

Former captain Tozer said: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to travel as part of the Town Down Under Tour with this amazing club, helping to assist with Wrexham AFC Soccer Camps.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham are set to take in a friendly date with the Melbourne Victory on Friday, before then taking on Sydney FC and heading to New Zealand for a clash with the Wellington Phoenix on July 19.