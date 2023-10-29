Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reveals victory over League Two promotion rivals Notts County was one of his best days as a manager

Phil Parkinson reflected on the performance from his Wrexham team in a crucial 2-0 away win against League Two promotion rivals Notts County.

Parkinson praises performance against Notts County

Missing several key players but still managed to win

Result consolidated Wrexham's position in top three

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham secured victory and all three points in the final quarter of the Notts County game thanks to a pair of goals from Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer in quick succession.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's right up there in terms of performances in my time as a manager because we've come here with a lot of disruption," Parkinson explained to Wrexham's official YouTube channel. "We lost two key players on Tuesday [Ryan Barnett and Eoghan O'Connell]. Aaron Hayden is still not fit, then we lost Jordan Tunnicliffe in the warm-up as well - he's been playing really well.

"But there are no excuses and the lads have implemented the game-plan incredibly well. [Notts County] are a good side, we know that from many terrific games against them. But the way we've gone about our business [in this game] was first class."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result moved Wrexham, still third, level on points with Notts County, still second, in the League Two table, with the latter only ahead by virtue of having scored one goal more across 16 games. Wrexham had beaten Notts County to automatic promotion from the National League last season in a monumental title race, with the latter eventually going up via the playoffs. Stockport County currently lead the division's standings by five points after their 10th straight league win on Saturday, with all three clubs occupying the three automatic promotion places into League One a third of the way through the campaign.

IN A VIDEO:

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The League Two season briefly pauses for the first round of the FA Cup next weekend, with Wrexham handed a tough away tie against a Mansfield Town team only one point and place behind them in the league. Then it is an EFL Trophy game against Port Vale on November 7, before League Two finally resume for the Dragons against Gillingham on November 11.