'Finally!' - Wrexham handed timely boost as Paul Mullin flies home from the U.S. after recovering from punctured lung at Rob McElhenney's home

Paul Mullin is "finally" heading back home from the United States after recovering from a punctured lung to hand Wrexham a timely boost.

Striker suffered an injury in a pre-season friendly

Was recovering at Rob McElhenney's home in LA

Returning back to Wales to rejoin his team-mates

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific striker suffered a punctured lung during Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side in the USA. After he was discharged from the hospital, co-owner Rob McElhenney invited him over to his house in L.A. to continue his rehabilitation and he later stayed in another location and was joined by two of his friends from Liverpool.

After spending over two weeks in the United States, Mullin has been given the green light to fly back to Wales. The striker posted a picture on his Instagram where he is seen seated on a flight with a caption that read: "Finally (a flight emoji) Thanks @united (United Airlines)."

@paulmullin12 Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not yet known when Mullin will be back in action. It is expected that further tests will be carried out on the footballer once he is back at Wrexham to find out the status of the injury. After that, a more definitive time frame might be put in place for his return.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin was sorely missed in Wrexham's first two games where the Dragons went down against MK Dons in their League Two opener and fired blanks against Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup, before winning on penalties. The striker will be absent again when Wrexham take on AFC Wimbledon in their second League Two fixture on Saturday.