Wrexham's No.1 is staying put! Ben Foster set to sign new contract after appearing to bow to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney persuasion tactics

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney appear to have worked their magic as Ben Foster reportedly closes in on a new deal with the club.

Foster came out of retirement in March

Helped Wrexham beat Notts County to promotion

Poised to sign new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The former England and Manchester United shot-stopper came out of retirement back in March and had a big hand in the Red Dragons ending their 15-year hiatus from League Two. Foster's dramatic 97th-minute penalty save clinched a 3-2 win against title rivals Notts County in April, although it was unclear whether he would continue such heroics beyond the current campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Negotiations were scheduled to take place after Wrexham's lavish promotion party to Las Vegas, and TEAMtalk has revealed that such talks were successful and a new deal is imminent. The report states that Dragons boss Phil Parkinson wants to keep hold of Foster due to his vast experience, which should help the squad immensely as they aim for back-to-back promotions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the club's summer transfer strategy and the possibility of Foster renewing, McElhenney recently told S4C: "I know for a fact he [Foster] feels like we have a very strong side. No decision we have made over the last two years hasn't kept the future in mind. We never make a short-term decision. Any player that we sign, we sign from at least a three year deal - expect for one. He's the guy we are going to work on. Other than that, I think we have a really strong side and if Phil says we need someone else, then we will do our best to go out and get them."

Reynolds, who joked that Foster was "a young kid" and was ready to keep playing, added: "I'm also weirdly happy for him to do exactly what he wants to do with his life, because he has given up so much for a sport that he loves - but it is fun though. I like that we can kind of do some stuff that is a little outside the box of convention when it comes to goofing around."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? While transfer rumblings go on behind the scenes, Parkinson will be preparing his side for a pre-season tour of the U.S., where they will take on Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, among others.