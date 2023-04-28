Wrexham National League title parade: Date, time, bus route & all you need to know

All the details about the Welsh team's celebrations, including time, date and more

The Racecourse Ground erupted last week when Wrexham clinched the National League title, bringing an end to a 15-year struggle for a return to the Football League. Co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have helped to get the Red Dragons over the line, with the likes of Paul Mullin, Phil Parkinson and Ollie Palmer being transformed into heroes in the Welsh town.

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links, we earn a commission.

With promotion and the trophy safely secured, the club are now planning a celebration with the people of Wrexham and an open-top bus tour is scheduled for the beginning of May. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is Wrexham's National League title parade?

Date: May 2, 2023 Time: 6:15pm BST (1:15pm ET)

Wrexham have confirmed that their National League title parade will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

It is expected to begin at approximately 6:15pm BST (that's 1:15pm ET for fans in the U.S.) and will provisionally last one hour, meaning things will conclude at around 7:15pm BST (2:15pm ET).

What is the route of Wrexham's title parade?

The parade will begin at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground and make its way through the town before ending back at the stadium, with the players being welcomed into the town centre.

There will be a number of key viewing points for the parade and supporters are being encouraged to spread themselves across the entirety of the route. Here are the route notes from Wrexham:

The tour will start at Racecourse Ground – leaving at 6.15pm sharp Turn left onto Crispin Lane (Where the new Welcome to Wrexham mural is located) Turn left onto B5101 Stansty Road (In the direction of Ysgol Plas Coch) Turn left onto B5101 Plas Coch Road (Towards B&Q roundabout) Turn left at roundabout onto A541 Mold Road (heading past the Racecourse) Straight onto A541 Regent Street (Past the train station and Post sorting office) Turning left onto A5152 Grosvenor Road (Heading towards Rhosddu Road roundabout) Straight onto A5152 Link Road (Towards the former Groves school) Turn right at roundabout onto Chester Street (Past the War memorial towards Saith Seren) Turn left onto Holt Street (Keeping the Fusillier on left) Turn right onto Market Street (In front of Ty Pawb Market St Entrance) Onto St George’s Crescent (Passing KFC on left and Wrexham Lager on Right) Turn right towards Eagles Meadow (Loop around Eagles Meadow-clockwise) Turn Right onto Salop Road (towards fountains)

14.b. Turn left at roundabout to stay on Salop Road (roundabout in front of fountains) Turn Right onto Mount Street (Towards Nags Head) Turn right at roundabout onto Yorke Street (towards Fat Boar/High St) Turn left onto High Street (Direction away from Wynnstay) Turn right onto Hope Street (Main shopping area) Turn left onto Regent Street (Pedestrianised route before heading back along the road to Racecourse car park and end of parade)

To help you navigate, you can see a map of Wrexham below.

Will Wrexham's title parade be available to stream?

It is expected that the parade will be available to follow live through the official Wrexham social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Will Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney be there?

It is not yet clear if Reynolds and McElhenney will be in attendance for the trophy parade, with the duo juggling their responsibilities as co-chairmen of Wrexham with their respective acting careers and business interests.

The pair have, nevertheless, jetted in for big moments, including the crunch Notts County game and the decisive title-clinching victory over Boreham Wood, so there is no doubt that one or both of the stars will attend if their schedules allow.

Related links