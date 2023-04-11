Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney boasts of social media buzz for Notts County win - claimed to be bigger than Liverpool vs Arsenal

Wrexham beat Notts County in a thrilling promotion showdown in the National League on Saturday which created plenty of headlines.

Wrexham beat Notts County in promotion clash

Game created massive buzz on social media

McElhenney shows off impressive numbers

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham moved to the top of the National League after a thrilling 3-2 win over Notts County. Goalkeeper Ben Foster made headlines by saving a 97th-minute penalty, leading to raucous celebrations and co-owner Ryan Reynolds vowing to break his stopper's ribs because he was going to hug him so hard. McElhenney has now boasted on social media that his team's game created more buzz than the Premier League's offering between Liverpool and Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney's post showed the Wrexham game had 61,923 total Twitter mentions, compared to 61,795 for the Liverpool vs Arsenal match. The stats also showed that Wrexham came out on top when it came to social media buzz at full-time. Wrexham's announcement had 10.5 million Twitter views, compared to Arsenal's 2.9m and Liverpool's 1.8m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's game was dramatic but there was no shortage of drama at Anfield either. Premier League leaders Arsenal threw away a 2-0 goal lead to draw 2-2 in a game which also saw Mohamed Salah miss a penalty and full-back Andy Robertson elbowed by the assistant referee at half-time after berating the match official.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham continue their promotion push at Barnet on Saturday. In the Premier League, Arsenal travel to West Ham on Sunday, while Liverpool face Leeds United on Monday.