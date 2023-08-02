Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admits Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side are struggling to replace injured striker Paul Mullin

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed the club are actively on the lookout for new strikers, following the nasty injury suffered by Paul Mullin.

Mullin suffered puctured lung

Collided with Man Utd's Bishop in pre-season

Striker netted 46 goals in 2022/23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Wrexham forward was involved in a nasty looking collision with former Man Utd goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in pre-season last month, with it later revealed that the 28-year-old suffered a punctured long in the coming together.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That's proving difficult because teams don't want to sell their best players, it's as simple as that," he told BBC Sport. "The market has become inflated but everyone's finding that. We've got bids on the table for one or two players and we're trying everything we can to get a player in as soon as possible. But when you're going for a player who's a key player at a football club, it's not easy.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham still have both Ollie Palmer and Sam Dalby available as potential options heading into the new season, with the pair notching a total of 24 goals between them in the National League last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?: The EFL new boys begin their League Two campaign on Saturday, August 5, as they take on MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground.