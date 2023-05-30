'Statement signing' - Wrexham backed to pair Paul Mullin with League Two's top goalscorer next season

Wrexham have been backed to partner Paul Mullin with League Two's top goalscorer, Andy Cook, for next season.

Wrexham plan to strengthen the squad

Will sign a couple of players

Cook might top the list of strikers

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham plan to strengthen in one or two areas of the pitch after securing promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence. James Hanson believes Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson would like to have Cook in his squad following a 31-goal season for Bradford City so that he can pair him with Mullin in the attack.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t know why but I could see him going to Wrexham. Knowing Phil and the type of player he likes, it would be a statement signing for them to get League Two’s top goal-scorer along with Paul Mullin. To score more than 30 goals in a season is unbelievable. It’s an incredible achievement," the former Bradford forward told Telegraph & Argus.

“I’d imagine Andy will have interest and maybe from League One as well. You probably couldn’t blame him if he took the chance. He’s at that stage of his career where if he gets a three-year deal on double the money you’re not going to argue. Hopefully Bradford can tie him down with a new deal. But obviously, if they had got promotion, they would have been in a better position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cook has shown significant improvement under Mark Hughes, but Hanson thinks his journeyman tendency might prevent him from signing a new deal at Bradford City.

"It’s a massive factor. You look at his career and he has scored goals wherever he’s gone but he’s never really stayed at a club for more than a couple of years," he added. "He’s always moved on and probably had six clubs in the last seven or eight years. You’d like to think that this is his home now. He’s got a great goal record, everyone loves him at Bradford, he knows what the manager wants from him and he’s doing it. It’s easy for me to say but if I was him, I’d definitely be staying at Bradford if the deal’s right."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are reportedly treading cautiously in the transfer market and do not want to make hasty decisions as they believe that they already have a strong squad at their disposal. The emphasis is on strategic recruitment rather than making multiple signings.