Wrexham backed to reach Premier League under Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds as club legend Mickey Thomas looks ahead to 'incredible' US tour games against Chelsea and Man Utd

Wrexham reaching the Premier League with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at the helm is a “real possibility”, says club legend Mickey Thomas.

Promoted back into the Football League

Ready for glamour friendlies in America

Hollywood co-owners calling the shots

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons took their first step down that path in 2022-23 when capturing the National League title in record-breaking style. They are now back in the Football League, with Hollywood co-owners McElhenney and Reynolds seeing the first notable return on their considerable investment of faith and funds. The plan is to climb the ladder all the way to the top-flight, with Thomas of the opinion that nothing is impossible as Wrexham prepare to rub shoulders with Premier League heavyweights during their pre-season tour of the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Thomas, who made 349 appearances for the Dragons in his playing days, has told the club’s official website: “It is incredible to say that Wrexham are now playing Chelsea and Manchester United, who are two of my former teams. You have to give Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds a large amount of respect for making it happen. They’ve completely sold out the Chelsea game, which says a lot. It's not just about people that want to come and watch Chelsea play, people want to watch Wrexham and this team that everyone is talking about. It's just incredible. People talk about the club making the Premier League, and this is a sign that it can be possible with the way the club is being run, on the pitch and off it. The Premier League is a real possibility and I know it’s going to take a few years but with Rob and Ryan there’s no way they will be stopped.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are set to face Chelsea in North Carolina on Wednesday, before then tackling LA Galaxy II on July 22, Manchester United at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on July 25 and the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on July 28. Thomas added on those glamour ties: “To play Manchester United and Chelsea in America is an honour, but for the players, it will be uplifting for them. It’ll be something they’ll never forget. As a player, it’s the perfect opportunity because it'll be a great test and make the club even more popular.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham’s squad – including the likes of 47-goal top scorer Paul Mullin and ex-England international goalkeeper Ben Foster – have already had a taste of the high life following an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas and will be hoping to piece together another promotion push when opening their 2023-24 League Two campaign at home to MK Dons on August 5.