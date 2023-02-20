Wout Weghorst SLAMMED as Man Utd told they're 'playing with ten men most weeks'

Manchester United have been told they're "playing with ten men most weeks" by Richard Keys, who has criticised misfiring striker Wout Weghorst.

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst drew another blank during United's 3-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, which was his 10th appearance since his loan move from Burnley in January. Erik ten Hag has praised the 30-year-old for his work rate and hold-up play, and United are enjoying a positive run of his results with the Dutchman leading the line, but beIN SPORTS presenter Keys does not think he deserves to continue starting every week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Keys was scathing in his assessment of Weghorst when covering United's latest win for beIN SPORTS, as he ranted: "You’re playing with ten men most weeks if he’s in. I mean, he doesn’t do enough to justify a starting place, does he? Come on, let’s be honest!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst's only goal for United so far came in their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Nottingham Forest, but he is still eyeing a permanent move to Old Trafford.

The Burnley loanee has said of his intention to change the club's transfer plans: "It’s a massive club so I will try to do everything as good as I can, and if it will work out it will be a good option."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Weghorst will hope to be back in Ten Hag's lineup when United host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.