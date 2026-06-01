How to buy World Cup Bronze Medal match tickets: TBC vs TBC, Third Place, Hard Rock Stadium information & more

World Cup 2026 comes to a thrilling climax in mid-July. Before the World Cup Final in New Jersey on Sunday 19, it’s the third-place playoff on Saturday 18 and you could be in Miami to witness the curtain-raiser.

There's been a World Cup third-place playoff at every tournament since 1954, and they tend to be high-scoring affairs, with at least two goals netted in each edition for the past 30+ years.

Let GOAL show you all the latest World Cup 2026 third-place playoff or bronze medal match ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost, and more.

When is the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff?

Date Fixture (k.o time) Venue Tickets Sat Jul 18 World Cup – 3rd place playoff (5pm ET) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets

How to get World Cup third-place playoff tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA. The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

is also open. This platform is now the primary authorised destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches. Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are World Cup third-place playoff tickets?

Face-value ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match in Miami ranged from $165 to $1,125 depending on the seat category.

FIFA released several price tiers for the match, as follows:

Category 1: $800 - $1,125 (located in the lower seating tier)

$800 - $1,125 (located in the lower seating tier) Category 2: $600 - $875 (spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas)

$600 - $875 (spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas) Category 3: $165 - $455 (mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2)

$165 - $455 (mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2) Supporter Tier: $60 (reserved exclusively for loyal fans via national federations)

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Where is the World Cup 2026 third-place match?

Hard Rock Stadium is a multi-purpose venue in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's been home to the NFL's Miami Dolphins since opening in 1987 and NCAA college football outfit, the Miami Hurricanes, since 2008.

The Miami venue is no stranger to hosting standout events, with six Super Bowls, two MLB World Series (when the Florida Marlins played there) and WrestleMania XXVIII being held there. The Miami Open tennis tournament is also an annual feature, along with the F1 Miami Grand Prix which takes place within the grounds of the stadium.

Having staged the 2024 Copa America Final, the Hard Rock Stadium is well accustomed to hosting huge soccer occasions too. An exuberant crowd saw Argentina, which included Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, raise the trophy aloft two years ago, following a 1-0 win against Colombia after extra time.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of 16 stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches across North America. Despite having the joint-smallest capacities (65,000) of the 11 stadiums located in the USA, the Miami venue will stage seven matches in total, including the third-place playoff.

What are the recent World Cup third-place playoff results?