2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Egypt give Salah update ahead of showdown against Mane’s Senegal

Egypt national team general manager Diaa El-Sayed has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is in perfect shape to face Senegal in the final 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

There were concerns over the Liverpool forward who suffered a foot injury during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on March 12.

However, Salah was involved for the English side – as a substitute – during their match against Arsenal when he came on for Luis Diaz in the second half.

Against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, the Egyptian captain was not in the matchday squad.

"[Mohamed] Salah is fit and ready for the clash," El-Sayed told the media as per KingFut.

The team’s official also shared their aspirations as they are set to face the reigning African champions.

"I want to assure the fans that we are all fully focused on the match. Our players are confident and know that the Egyptians want to qualify for the World Cup," he added.

"They want to produce great performances and qualify for the World Cup.

"We are working hard in the camp and we’re trying to motivate the players after the incredible Africa Cup of Nations. We can all feel a change in the atmosphere surrounding the team."

El-Sayed also spoke about the presence of fans during the qualifier and said, hopefully, they will reward them with a positive outcome.

"Our goal is to satisfy the fans and god willing beat Senegal, and we promise we will play with a fighting spirit," he concluded.

"We thank the officials for allowing fans to attend the game. The players are happy with that, and hopefully, we won’t disappoint them."

The Pharaohs will host the Teranga Lions in the first leg encounter in Cairo on March 25 before the second leg showdown is set to be staged at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar on March 29.