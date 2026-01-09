How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match tickets: Mexico City Stadium prices, information & more

Players and fans are hoping to see their side lift the World Cup 2026 trophy aloft at the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. However, it’s Mexico City and the Estadio Azteca, which hosts the opening match of the tournament on June 11, that grabs the initial spotlight.

A trip to the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is a lifetime’s dream for many football fans. It’s one of the most prestigious venues in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals.

A huge crowd of 107,412 saw Brazil beat Italy to be crowned champions in 1970. The 4-1 victory was sealed by that unstoppable and unforgettable Carlos Alberto strike. Sixteen years later (1986), an even bigger crowd of 114,600 (the largest ever World Cup Final attendance) saw Diego Maradona lead Argentina to the title, after they came out on top against West Germany, with another five memorable goals scored during the match.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest information for the opening match of the World Cup 2026, including how to get your hands on a ticket, how much it will cost, and more.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match?

Date Match Location Tickets Thursday, June 11 Group A: Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico Tickets

How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match tickets

Football fans have a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 opening match tickets via the ticket portal on the FIFA site between now and the big day next June.

The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

This was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection.

Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17.

Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit further applications.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Can you get FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match resale tickets?

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 opening match ticket availability. Ticket prices on secondary platforms are subject to availability and demand.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match tickets?

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets for some group matches may start from as low as $60. However, those matches involving tournament hosts, like the tournament opener, were always going to be substantially more, as a result of increased demand. Prices will fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases, but seats for the opening encounter at the Estadio Azteca originally ranged from $370-$1825.

Ticket prices for the World Cup 2026 Final vary by seating category as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

On secondary sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup opening match tickets from $2,200 upwards.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match held?

Estadio Azteca (officially known as Estadio Banorte for sponsorship reasons) is a football stadium located in Coyoacan, Mexico City. It's been the regular home ground of Liga MX team, Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, since opening in 1966. With a capacity of 87,523, it is the largest stadium in Latin America and the eighth-largest association football stadium in the world.

The Azteca famously staged both the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals and although it won't be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 finale, it will make history in the summer, becoming the only stadium to stages matches at three different World Cups. Following recent renovations, the stadium is set to reopen in March, three months before the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2026.