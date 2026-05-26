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Rob Norcup

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico: Stadium information, Mexico City fixtures, cities & more

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All you need to know about obtaining tickets to World Cup 2026 games in Mexico

The World Cup 2026 bursts into life with Mexico vs South Africa at the Estadio Banorte (aka the Azteca) on June 11. 

Mexico City is one of the most celebrated locations in international football, having staged two previous World Cup finals. The spotlight doesn’t fall entirely on the capital, though, with multiple games taking place in Guadalajara and Monterrey, too, during World Cup 2026.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital ticket information you need regarding World Cup 2026 matches being played in Mexico, including where you can get your hands on them and how much they will cost.

World Cup 2026 matches in MexicoBook tickets

When are World Cup matches taking place in Mexico?

Thirteen World Cup 2026 matches are being staged in Mexico (10 group stage games and 3 knockout encounters). They are as follows:

DateMatch (local time)VenueTickets
Thursday 11 JuneGroup A: Mexico vs. South Africa (7pm)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Book now
Thursday 11 JuneGroup A: South Korea vs. Czechia (8pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Book now
Sunday 14 JuneGroup F: Sweden vs. Tunisia (8pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Book now
Wednesday 17 JuneGroup K: Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (8pm)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Book now
Thursday 18 JuneGroup A: Mexico vs. South Korea (7pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Book now
Saturday 20 JuneGroup F: Tunisia vs. Japan (10pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Book now
Tuesday 23 JuneGroup K: Colombia vs. DR Congo (8pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Book now
Wednesday 24 JuneGroup A: Czechia vs. Mexico (7pm)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Book now
Wednesday 24 JuneGroup A: South Africa vs. South Korea (7pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Book now
Friday 26 JuneGroup H: Uruguay vs. Spain (6pm)Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)Book now
Monday 29 JuneRound of 32: Group F winners vs. Group C runners-up (7pm)Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)Book now
Tuesday 30 JuneRound of 32: Group A winners vs. third-placed team from Groups C/E/F/H/I (7pm)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Book now
Sunday 5 JulyRound of 16: Winner Match 79 vs. Winner Match 80 (6pm)Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)Book now

How to get tickets to World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much are World Cup 2026 match tickets in Mexico?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Early estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 

World Cup 2026 matches in MexicoBook tickets

What are the World Cup 2026 venues in Mexico?

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches played in Mexico will be staged at the following three venues:

  • Estadio Banorte (Mexico City): Capacity: 83,000
  • Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe): Capacity: 53,500
  • Estadio Akron (Zapopan): Capacity: 48,000

What to expect from the World Cup 2026 matches in Mexico

Huge fervent crowds attended previous Mexico editions of the World Cup and large numbers are expected at all matches once again, even though hosting responsibilities are being shared with the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s 40-year wait for the greatest tournament in sport to return to its shores is almost over. The Latin American nation held momentous World Cup tournaments in both 1970 and 1986 and becomes the first country to host or co-host the men's event three times.

The fact that both of Mexico’s previous best World Cup performances came when they hosted the tournament; they reached the last-8 stage in both 1970 & 1986, will encourage all El Tri fanatics to go and see their side in action.

A further boost to the Mexican masses, is that their side haven’t lost an international on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 20 matches and counting.

Other nations, aside from Mexico, playing at least two World Cup 2026 matches on Mexican soil, include South Africa, South Korea, Colombia and Tunisia.

Frequently asked questions

Football fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

 

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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