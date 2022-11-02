World Cup in doubt? Germany star Werner injured early in RB Leipzig's Champions League clash with Shakhtar

- World Cup three weeks away
- Werner motioned to bench after attempting pass
- Struggled to leave the field
WHAT HAPPENED? Werner knew something wrong as soon as his attempted pass left his foot. He signalled to coaches to take him off, and he shook his head as he gingerly departed.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup is approaching, and Werner had been expected to play a part for Germany at the tournament. While the extent of his injury has not yet been determined, it will be a concern for his nation.
IN A PHOTO:
Timo Werner is so unlucky...Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR WERNER? An injury update will provided after Wednesday's match, and scans of his leg can be expected.
How far will the best Asian team go at the World Cup?
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.