What is the women's football record for biggest win?

A number of teams have absolutely dominated their opponents on the pitch, racking up incredible scores

Every now and then in football, things click for one team and fall apart for another. When it happens, massive scorelines can be posted and records are broken.

Occasionally, a team will ease off in order to avoid humiliating their opponent, but sometimes players just keep going and they rack up the score.

Here, GOAL takes a look at some of the biggest wins in women's football.

What is the biggest win in women's football?

Canada hold the record for biggest win in women's football after they defeated Puerto Rico 21-0 in a CONCACAF Women's Championship game on August 28, 1998.

Silvana Burtini scored eight of Canada's goals, with Shannon Rosenow getting four. Tanya Franck, Charmaine Hooper, Isabel Morneau and Tina Blaskovic got two apiece, with Suzanne Muir completing the scoring.

# Game Date 1 Canada 21-0 Puerto Rico August 28, 1998 2 England 20-0 Latvia November 30, 2021 3 Belgium 19-0 Armenia November 25, 2021 4 Australia 18-0 Indonesia January 21, 2022

There have been a number of high-scoring games in the women's game, but the next highest after Canada's 1998 triumph is 20-0, with England Women defeating Latvia Women by that score in a Women's World Cup qualifier on November 30, 2021.

Lauren Hemp got four goals, while Beth Mead, Ellen White and Alessia Russo got a hat-trick each. Bethany England scored twice, with Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Jessica Carter, Jill Scott and Jordan Nobbs also scoring one each.

England's 20-0 victory is the biggest win in Women's World Cup qualifying history and it is the biggest winning margin in English international football.

In winning by such a score against Latvia, the Lionesses broke the record that had been set by Belgium five days earlier when they beat Armenia 19-0.

Tessa Wullaert got five of those 19, with Amber Tysiak and Tune De Caigny each getting a hat-trick. Hanna Eurlings, Jarne Teulings and Janice Cayman scored two each, with Sarah Wijnants scoring one.

In 2022, Australia defeated Indonesia 18-0 in the Women's Asian Cup. Sam Kerr scored five goals in the win, with Emily van Egmond hitting a hat-trick. Ellie Carpenter, Hayley Raso and Kyah Simon got two each, with Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Tameka Yallop and Aivi Luik scoring one each.