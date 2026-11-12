Road to Rio: FIFA confirms draw procedures and pots for Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The countdown to the first-ever South American Women's World Cup has officially entered its final stages as world football’s governing body outlines the path to glory. With exactly one month until the glitz and glamour of the drawing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, the technical framework that will shape the group stages for the 32-team tournament is now set in stone.

Advertisement

Setting the stage for the group phase draw

FIFA has published the structural mechanics for the Women's World Cup 2027 final draw, which will take place at Rio de Janeiro’s Museum of Modern Art on December 11. The ceremony will bring representatives from the qualified nations together in Brazil for the first time, joined by football legends and high-profile guests. To engage a wider audience, the draw procedures have also been illustrated through a creative collaboration with Brazilian artist Rafaella Tuma.

The 32 participating nations will be divided into four pots of eight teams, with their placements dictated by the latest global rankings, set to be published on December 7. As the host nation, Brazil are automatically placed in Pot 1 and assigned to position A1. They will kick off the tournament at the iconic Estadio do Maracana on June 24 next year. Their subsequent group fixtures are scheduled for Sao Paulo’s Arena Itaquera on June 29 and the Estadio Nacional in Brasilia on July 4.

The top seven ranked nations will join the hosts in the first pot. The remaining qualified teams will fill Pots 2 and 3 based on their ranking sequence. Meanwhile, Pot 4 will consist of the five lowest-ranked automatic qualifiers alongside three placeholder spots reserved for the upcoming play-off tournament winners.

Geographical separation and competitive balance

During the draw, each pot will be completely emptied before moving to the next. The allocation process strictly prioritises geographical diversity across the eight groups, with FIFA’s primary rule dictating that teams from the same confederation must be kept apart.

Advertisement Advertisement

The only exception applies to UEFA, which will send at least 11 representatives to the tournament. Consequently, every group will contain a minimum of one European side, capped at a maximum of two.

Related Topics

To protect the competitive integrity of the latter stages, the governing body has introduced a separation mechanism for the highest-ranked nations. The top four teams in the final rankings will be deliberately split across two distinct knockout pathways.

If these heavyweights successfully navigate their groups by finishing top, the highest and second-highest ranked sides cannot cross paths until the final. This principle also applies to the third and fourth-ranked nations, mirroring the format used for the men's tournament in 2026 to ensure a balanced progression towards the showpiece event.

Advertisement

Deciding the final three tournament spots

While 29 nations will discover their group stage fate in Rio, the final three tournament spots will remain unresolved during the ceremony. A dedicated draw for the decisive play-off tournament will be held one day earlier on 10 December, determining the critical fixtures for the last-chance saloon.

The play-off pathway officially begins with a preliminary phase in Rabat, Morocco, running from 28 November to 5 December 2026. Six teams - Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, Ghana, and Ecuador - will battle for progression. The two successful nations from this stage will then join four direct entrants, including Venezuela and representatives from UEFA and CONCACAF, in the final play-off round.

Advertisement

These ultimate deciders will take place during the international match window between February 23 and March 7 next year. Structured as high-stakes, single-match ties, the winners will immediately punch their tickets to Brazil, finalising the complete 32-team lineup for the historic South American showpiece.

Preparing for a historic summer

Following the final draw in December, FIFA will lock in the complete tournament schedule. While the groups will be set, the exact stadium allocations and kick-off times for the wider tournament will be confirmed in due course. This process is designed to optimise playing conditions for the teams while ensuring global broadcast audiences can watch their nations play live across various time zones.

Advertisement

The tournament will officially run from 24 June to 25 July, 2027, across eight host cities. Marking the tenth edition of women's football's premier competition, it promises to be a landmark event as the sport takes its biggest stage to South America for the very first time.