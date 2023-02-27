Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea face Reading, Man City get Aston Villa

Chelsea will face Reading in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals as they pursue a third successive title, while Manchester City visit Aston Villa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Monday's draw also saw Lewes, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, get Manchester United at home, with Birmingham hosting Brighton.

WOMEN'S FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Reading vs Chelsea Aston Villa vs Manchester City Lewes vs Manchester United Birmingham vs Brighton

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea will be the favourites to win this trophy again after dispatching Arsenal in the last round. However, both Manchester clubs will be eyeing up silverware, too, and will fancy their chances of going all the way.

WHAT NEXT? These quarter-final ties will be played on March 19, with the semi-finals to follow on April 16 before the final takes place at Wembley Stadium on May 14.